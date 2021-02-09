Left Menu

Woman among 2 held from Delhi for user data theft, cyber fraud: UP STF

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:47 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested two persons from Delhi for allegedly supplying data of bank customers to a gang that has conned thousands of people to the tune of crores of rupees, officials said.

The accused, including a woman, were found in possession of data of 7,000 customers – 6,000 of it in soft copy and 1,000 in print outs -- of various banks when they were arrested, they said.

They were apprehended near the Moti Nagar metro station in west Delhi around 5.30 pm by a team of the STF's Noida unit in coordination with the Agra police, the officials said.

''Accused Shilpi Malik alias Monica and Mohammed Suleman are understood to be in possession of data of seven lakh bank customers and may have compromised information of one lakh of these people in recent months,'' Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

The Noida STF was handed over the probe into the case that pertained to online fraud by a gang which had duped thousands of people to the tune of crores of rupees, he said, adding that the FIR was lodged at a police station in Agra.

Four members of this gang, including its kingpin, were held from Sangam Vihar in Delhi on January 26 by the UP STF, Mishra said.

During investigation it was found that the gang, which had opened a merchandise website to con people, would procure data of customers from Shilpi and Suleman to target gullible people, the officer said.

The accused are being handed over to THE Agra Police where further proceedings against the duo would be carried out at the Khairagarh police station, he added.

