Haryana Police seizes 527 kg 'Doda Post' from truck in Hisar

The Haryana Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to push a big drug consignment into the state and seized 527 kilograms 800 gram 'Doda post' from a truck in Hisar district, and arrested one accused in the case.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:06 IST
Haryana Police seizes 527 kg 'Doda Post' from truck in Hisar
Haryana Police seizes 527 kg 'Doda Post' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to push a big drug consignment into the state and seized 527 kilograms 800 gram 'Doda post' from a truck in Hisar district, and arrested one accused in the case. According to the official statement, a police team during night patrolling got secret input about the smuggling of drugs in a truck.

"Based on the information, police established barricades on Mangali-Kaimri road and intercepted a truck. When searched, the team found 29 bags of 'Doda Post' (527 kilograms 800 gram) hidden behind almond bags," it said. Police said the arrested accused was identified as Rajender, a resident of Fatehabad district.

"Primary probe reveals that arrested accused along with his associate used to smuggle narcotic substances. He started from Mumbai on February 4 and reached Hisar via Mangalwada (Rajasthan) from where he had loaded 29 bags of 'doda post' in the vehicle," police added. A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway. (ANI)

