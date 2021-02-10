Left Menu

Withheld some a/cs within India, to continue advocating right of free expression: Twitter

It had also been warned of penal action for non-compliance. Twitter noted that it has taken a range of enforcement actions against more than 500 accounts escalated across all MeitY orders - including permanent suspension in certain cases for violation of Twitter rules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:26 IST
Withheld some a/cs within India, to continue advocating right of free expression: Twitter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter on Wednesday said it has withheld some of the accounts flagged by the Indian government for blocking ''within India only'', but has not blocked handles of civil society activists, politicians and media as ''it would violate their fundamental right to free expression'' guaranteed under country's law.

Twitter emphasised that it will continue to advocate for the right of free expression of its users and that it is "actively exploring options under Indian law — both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted".

The microblogging platform had been asked by the government to take down multiple accounts that were sharing misinformation and provocative content around the ongoing farmers' agitation. It had also been warned of penal action for non-compliance. Seeking to clarify its stance, Twitter - in a blogpost - said it had taken steps to reduce visibility of the hashtags containing harmful content that included prohibiting them from trending on Twitter and appearing as recommended Search terms.

Twitter has also informed the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) of its enforcement action. Twitter noted that it has taken a range of enforcement actions against more than 500 accounts escalated across all MeitY orders - including permanent suspension in certain cases for violation of Twitter rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-COVID-19, the office will be a clubhouse, says Dialpad CEO

Craig Walker, founder and CEO of cloud communication platform Dialpad, notes that as a CEO of a startup, youre always an optimist.Even amid a pandemic, Walker says there are many reasons for people to be optimistic about work in the not-too...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.S. to scrutinize WHO Wuhan report join COVID programmeThe U.S. administration is looking forward to scrutinizing data included in a World Health Organization WHO report released ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California surpassed New York on Tuesday as the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths, a grim reminder of the pandemics toll even as the vaccine roll-out and a sharp drop in new cases buoyed hopes of life eventually returning to norma...

Sad Rajiv Kapoor won't be there to enjoy accolades for 'Toolsidas Junior': Ashutosh Gowariker

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has mourned the death of actor Rajiv Kapoor, saying it is heartbreaking that he wont be there to witness the praise coming his way for his swansong Toolsidas Junior.Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-acto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021