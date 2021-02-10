SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:33 IST
The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship from being dismantled and for creating it as a museum.
The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.
The Centre had in July 2019 informed the Parliament that decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Navy
- Parliament
- Indian
- Viraat
- India
- Navy
- The Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Sean Desai becomes the first NFL coordinator of Indian descent
Overseas investment by Indian companies dips 42 pc to USD 1.45 bn in Dec: RBI data
Indian economy estimated to contract by 9.6% in 2020, grow at 7.3% in 2021: UN
Indian police fire tear gas in clash with farmers on Republic Day
Discrimination begins from home: 'The Great Indian Kitchen' director Jeo Baby