Agitating farmers not summoned by NIA: Govt tells Rajya Sabha  New Delhi, Feb 10 ('
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers participating in the ongoing protests against newly enacted three agri laws were not summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders for more than two months, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws enacted in September 2020.

''No sir,'' Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a query whether the NIA summoned farmers, participating in the ongoing farmers' protests.

NIA probes terror related crimes.

The question was asked by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and two other members.

