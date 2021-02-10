Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:56 IST
EU not where it wants to be in vaccine fight - EU's von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged on Wednesday that the European Union was not where it wanted to be in the fight against the coronavirus.

"We were late with the approval. We were too optimistic on mass production. And perhaps we were also too certain that the orders would actually be delivered on time," she told the European Parliament in a debate on the bloc's vaccine strategy.

