#MeToo: Delhi court defers verdict for Feb 17 in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani
A Delhi Court Wednesday deferred for February 17 its verdict in M J Akbars criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:55 IST
A Delhi Court Wednesday deferred for February 17 its verdict in M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said the written submissions were submitted late.
The court had on February 1 reserved the judgment after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.
Ramani had made an allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.
Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.
He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.
