Left Menu

Keep faith in democracy, Taiwan president tells Hong Kongers in new year message

In a message a day before Thursday's Lunar New Year eve, which starts the most important holiday in the Chinese-speaking world, Tsai expressed thanks to the "many friends who speak Cantonese" who follow her Facebook page, the language being Hong Kong's most widely spoken. "Please believe that although the democratic system is perhaps not perfect, it remains to date the best system for human society.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:31 IST
Keep faith in democracy, Taiwan president tells Hong Kongers in new year message

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen reached out to the people of Hong Kong in a Lunar New Year message on Wednesday, telling them that while democracy is not perfect it is humankind's best system and they should keep the faith. Democratic Taiwan has become a safe haven for many Hong Kongers who have fled the Chinese-run city in the face of a mounting crackdown on dissent after Beijing unveiled a new tough security law last year following months of protests.

Tsai and her government have offered strong support for the protesters, to the fury of Beijing, which considers Taiwan its own territory and has denounced the island for encouraging violence and criminality. In a message a day before Thursday's Lunar New Year eve, which starts the most important holiday in the Chinese-speaking world, Tsai expressed thanks to the "many friends who speak Cantonese" who follow her Facebook page, the language being Hong Kong's most widely spoken.

"Please believe that although the democratic system is perhaps not perfect, it remains to date the best system for human society. Please keep the faith and don't give up," she said in Mandarin, before switching to Cantonese to say "happy new year". On Tuesday, Tsai also expressed her best wishes to China for the new year, but said she would not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing.

However China again rebuffed her, saying their current tensions were all Taiwan's fault. China has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security, marking World Day

Pulses also called legumes are the edible seeds of plants from the pea family, cultivated for human consumption. 10th February is WorldPulsesDay Pulses are not only packed with nutrients but they help combat climate change, increase bi...

Rajasthan Congress MLA reaches state assembly on tractor to support protesting farmers

Congress MLA from Bamanwas Indira Meena on Wednesday reached the Rajasthan Assembly here on a tractor on the first day of the budget session to extend her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. I am in support of the f...

Malaysia reports 3,288 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 3,288 new coronavirus infections, raising the cumulative total to 251,694 cases.Health authorities also reported 14 deaths, bringing total fatalities up to 923. Also Read Malaysia reports 3,680 new coronavirus...

For Wuhan woman who lost family members to COVID-19, a bitter Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year holiday that begins on Friday will be tinged with sorrow for Deng Wei, a 26-year-old resident of Chinas central city of Wuhan.Instead of celebrating, she will commemorate the deaths of her father and grandmother during la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021