Two minors held for killing 10-year-old girl: Police

PTI | Banda | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two minor boys were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 10-year-old girl in Baberu police station area of the district, police said.

''The girl was killed on Sunday when she had gone out of her house to a nearby field," Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

During the preliminary probe into the case, six to seven persons were detained for questioning, said the ASP, adding following the interrogation, two minor boys, aged 16 and 17 yeas respectively, confessed to killing the girl.

Both of them will be produced to the juvenile court today, ASP Singh said.

Baberu police station's SHO Bhashkar Mishra said of the two boys, one is a member of the victim's family. ''During interrogation, both confessed that they killed the girl when she threatened that she would tell her parents that they tried to rape her," the ASP said.

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

