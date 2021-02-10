Left Menu

Court orders police probe into 'fake documents' submitted by former FRI officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Dehradun court has ordered a police inquiry into alleged false documents submitted before the Secretary, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, during the tenure of the then Vice Chancellor of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in connection with a complaint from a former employee of the institute against her appointment.

FRI ex-employee Hilaluddin who is also the husband of a senior scientist at the institute had approached the court against the then FRI Registrar A.K. Tripathi, the then Vice Chancellor Dr. Savita (now posted in Himachal Preadesh) and the then Secretary, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Rajeev Kumar Tiwari. He had alleged that Tripathi had submitted false documents in 2017 regarding pendency of a case in response to his complaint to the Secretary-general, ICFRE pertaining to the appointment of Savita, the then Vice Chancellor at the FRI.

The complainant had alleged that the false document was submitted at the instance of Savita and Tiwari with the intention of shielding her. After hearing the complaint, ACJM Ravindra Dev Mishra ordered Station House Officer of Gandhi Cantt to enquire into allegations under CrPC Section 202 (Postponement of issue of process) and submit a report by March 26.

When contacted, Savita and Tiwari did not offer any response.

Tripathi said he was not aware of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

