UK's Johnson defends "proportional" border policy to stem COVID spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his new border policy on Wednesday, saying it was tough, measured and proportional to try to keep COVID-19 and the coronavirus variants from entering the country.

Under new border restrictions, people arriving from countries where coronavirus variants are spreading will have to pay for 10 days of quarantine in hotels. Anyone who breaks the rules could face a heavy fine or a 10-year jail term.

"I think this policy is measured, it is proportional. It is getting tougher from Monday," Johnson told parliament after being asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer why it had taken the government so long to tighten controls at Britain's borders when variants had already arrived from abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)