Maha: Elderly woman rescued in Aurangabad, reunited with family

The Aurangabad police inMaharashtra have rescued and reunited an elderly woman withher family, after she ran away from her home in Buldhanadistrict two months ago, an official said on Wednesday.

The senior citizen cell of the police on Tuesday sentSavitribai Gaikwad to her family in Deulgaon Raja village inBuldhana district, the official said.

''The police control room on February 5 received a callabout a woman, in her 60s, wandering on the streets ofAurangabad, even as some passersby were teasing her,''assistant commissioner of police Ashok Bankar said.

The woman was rescued by women police personnel, whosent her to a care facility, the official said.

The woman was scared and could not give any detailsabout herself except her name, he said.

According to the police, investigations revealed thatGaikwad had left her home in Buldhana two months ago followinga dispute with her family, and had been living on the premisesof Aurangabad railway station ever since.

When the Aurangabad police's senior citizen cellcontacted Deulgaon Raja police station in Buldhana, nearly 85km from Aurangabad, no missing persons complaint was found forthe woman, it was stated.

The police managed to track down Gaikwad's son, whoexpressed his inability to bring her back home in a bus, asthe woman could not walk properly, an official said.

The police then arranged for a car to transportGaikwad to her village and reunited her with her family, hesaid.

The senior citizen cell of Aurangabad city wasreformed and inaugurated by state Home Minster Anil Deshmukhlast month, an official said.

''A team of four personnel is deployed for the cell,which has been working round the clock. We are also taking thehelp of local police stations,'' sub-inspector Sneha Karewad,who is in-charge of the cell, said.

