Left Menu

Violence reported on Assam-Mizoram border; prohibitory orders clamped in Hailakandi

PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:50 IST
Violence reported on Assam-Mizoram border; prohibitory orders clamped in Hailakandi

Several shacks weretorched and a few persons were injured in an attack byunidentified people in Hailakandi district of Assam near thestate's border with Mizoram, prompting the authorities toclamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in thedistrict, an official said on Wednesday.

The incidents of violence and arson took place atKachurthol under Ramnathpur police station area on Tuesdaynight.

The situation there was tense but under control, theofficial said.

The authorities have beefed up security in the areawhere senior officials of the civil and police administrationsare camping.

Apprehending further breach of public peace andtranquillity in the border areas following the incident,Additional District Magistrate R K Dam promulgated prohibitoryorders under Section 144 in the district with immediateeffect.

''Certain elements may take advantage of the presentfragile situation to create disturbance in public order anddestroy the harmonious co-existence of all sections of societyin the district,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Suzamuddin Laskar, the MLA of the area, haswritten to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and DirectorGeneral of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta urging them to takeimmediate steps to instill security among the people livingalong the border areas from ''armed aggression of theneighbouring state''.

The Katlicherra MLA claimed that around 30 people wereseriously injured in the attack and about 50 houses were burntby miscreants from the neighbouring state on Tuesday night.

Earlier on February 3, a school building was damagedin a powerful bomb explosion at Muliala in Hailakandi districtnear the Mizoram border.

Tension prevailed along the Assam-Mizoram border fordays in October and November last year after several peoplewere injured in a clash between the residents of Cachardistrict of Assam and Mizoram's Kolasib district. A number ofmakeshift huts in the border area were also torched at thattime.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km border with Assam. Severaldialogues held since 1995 to resolve the boundary problem haveyielded little results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clark to become first female CEO of US Chamber of Commerce

The US Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, the first woman to hold the position.Clark, whos currently president of the US Chamber, will succeed Thomas J Donohue. The position is effective on March 11.Clark was n...

Nepalese man accused of murder caught in U'khand while trying to flee country

A 23-year-old Nepalese man, who allegedly killed his roommate in the national capital following an altercation, was arrested from Uttarakhand while trying to flee the country, police said on Wednesday.Tilak Bahadur had hit his fellow countr...

ED arrests CMD of Kerala firm in fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has arrested the chairman-cum-managing director of a Kerala-based company in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged cheating case.CMD of Thrissur-based BRD group, William Verghese, was...

Jharkhand: NIA unearths high-grade explosives CPI (Maoist) planned to use against security forces

The NIA Wednesday carried out searches in the dense forests of Jharkhands Khunti district and recovered high-grade explosives which the outlawed CPI Maoist planned to target security forces, an official said.The searches were conducted in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021