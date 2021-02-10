Left Menu

Thai protesters take to streets in protest at royal insults law

Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the release of four activists remanded in custody pending trial on charges of insulting Thailand's king, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison. Many protesters banged pots and pans, borrowing from nightly displays of discontent in neighbouring Myanmar at last week's coup, while some held Myanmar flags to show support for the country's pro-democracy movement.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:11 IST
Thai protesters take to streets in protest at royal insults law
Representative image

Hundreds of Thai protesters gathered in Bangkok on Wednesday to demand the release of four activists remanded in custody pending trial on charges of insulting Thailand's king, a crime punishable by 15 years in prison.

Many protesters banged pots and pans, borrowing from nightly displays of discontent in neighbouring Myanmar at last week's coup, while some held Myanmar flags to show support for the country's pro-democracy movement. The Bangkok demonstration had originally been organised to show solitary with protesters in Myanmar, but it morphed into calls to change or end the strict "lese majeste" law after the four activists were detained on Tuesday.

Police in riot gear briefly scuffled with protesters when activists marched near a police station. A smoke canister was seen on the ground near the protest site. "If we come out to the streets in the hundreds of thousands, we can reform monarchy," protest leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul said.

Youth-led protests in Thailand last year broke traditional taboos by openly calling for reform of the powerful monarchy and the denial of bail for the four protest leaders prosecuted for royal insults has enraged activists. About 1,000 protesters had gathered by nightfall, some holding signs that said "free our friends" and "abolish 112", referring to the article of the criminal code that covers royal insults. Others struck metal pans bearing the numbers 112.

Some 44 opposition lawmakers earlier on Wednesday submitted a proposal to amend the article. Protest leaders declared the rally a resumption of last year's street demonstrations, which were disrupted by a second wave of coronavirus infections that has seen Thailand's cases increase five-fold since mid-December.

"Today is the first gathering, first opening and a battle after an unjust system jailed our friends," Panupong Jadnok, a protest leader said. They renewed last year's three demands: ousting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, rewriting the military-backed constitution and reforming the monarchy.

Panupong said events in Myanmar should inspire the Thai movement. Prayuth, who led a coup in 2014, said the return of protests will harm Thailand.

"Is it appropriate? If it's not, then don't go support them. Haven't we had enough in Thailand?" he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Such 'divided', 'confused' party can do no good: PM's dig at Cong

In a sharp dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha units move in opposite directions, and asserted that such a divided and confused party can neither do any good for itself nor can i...

EU backs Poland's plan to give Ukraine extra 1.2 mln vaccine doses, says Kyiv

The European Commission will support Polands intention to provide Ukraine with an additional batch of 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the Ukrainian government said on Wednesday.Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the...

'We are staying': distraught families wait for news of missing after deadly Indian floods

When Tarun Dev first saw reports of flooding in Indias Himalayas, he felt afraid.His brother, Jugal Kishore, a 35-year-old electrical engineer, was one of 70 workers at the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project when a flash flood on Sunday destr...

Anderson in 'best shape of his life' but could still be rested for second Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood feels James Anderson is in the best shape of his life and wont be surprised if the 38-year-old carries on to lead the teams pace attack even in his 40s.Anderson blew away the Indian batting with his letha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021