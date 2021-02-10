Left Menu

EU supports Poland's plan to give Ukraine extra 1.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says Kyiv

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:08 IST
The European Commission will support Poland's intention to provide Ukraine with an additional batch of 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the Ukrainian government said on Wednesday.

Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said the EU was ready to help Ukraine with delivery of the batch, the government said in a statement.

