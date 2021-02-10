Left Menu

ED searches premises linked to Pune businessman

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:10 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches on premises linked to Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale in connection with a money laundering case, official sources said.

The raids were conducted in Pune, Mumbai and Kolhapur in Maharashtra under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the probe pertains to a land deal case, they said.

The central probe agency had questioned Bhosale, promoter of ABIL group that is into real estate and infrastructure development, in November last year in Mumbai as part of an investigation being conducted under the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).

