Left Menu

Maharashtra: Drug case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad allowed to travel to Kenya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI) The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday allowed the former executive of Dharma Productions and accused in a drug case Kshitij Ravi Prasad to travel to Kenya from February 17 to 24.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:24 IST
Maharashtra: Drug case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad allowed to travel to Kenya
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI) The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday allowed the former executive of Dharma Productions and accused in a drug case Kshitij Ravi Prasad to travel to Kenya from February 17 to 24. Prasad is out on bail in a drug-related case filed against him by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The court has asked NCB to return his passport which he will re-deposit after returning. The Court has also asked him to deposit Rs 50,000 as security before going on his journey. In November last year, Prasad and African national Agisilaos Demetriades were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with a second drug case related to the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national.

He was recently arrested and sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody in connection with a case involving the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai. Prasad was on September 26, 2020, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cuban kids ditch soccer for golf during partial lockdown

Inventive young Cubans are taking up miniature golf as soccer, a far more popular sport, is barred during a partial shutdown in the city due to a coronavirus surge. Using wooden boards and other improvised clubs, the masked adolescents putt...

Ukraine formally bans registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine has formally banned registration of Russian-designed vaccines against coronavirus, the government said in a decree published on Wednesday. One of Europes poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind others in starting its vaccinatio...

Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany''s virus lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 governors are largely extending the countrys coronavirus lockdown until March 7 amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.After Merkel met with go...

EDMC to start mobile app-based attendance system for employees

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC is going to introduce a mobile application-based attendance system that will record the live location of its employees, the civic body said on Wednesday.Leader of House in the BJP-led EDMC on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021