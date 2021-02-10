Shah likely to visit Meghalaya in March, NEC revamp on cards

Meghalaya Chief Minister ConradK Sangma held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah inDelhi on Wednesday, during which the top central leaderassured him that he would visit the state next month todiscuss ways to revamp the North Eastern Council (NEC), anofficial statement said.

Sangma, along with his deputy Prestone Tynsong, raisedseveral issues pertaining to the welfare of the people of thestate at the meeting, it said.

NEC is the nodal agency for economic and socialdevelopment of the northeastern region.

According to the statement issued by the chiefministers office (CMO), the Union home minister also affirmedthat he would hold meetings with pro-ILP groups during histwo-day visit.

Several organisations have been demanding immediateimplementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Shah has also asserted that he will do everythingpossible to ensure that the culture, identity and language ofthe people of the Northeast are safeguarded under allcircumstances, the official statement noted.

Contending that issues of border fencing need to beresolved and expedited, the Union minister said thatconstruction work hasn't begin in certain areas due to localbottlenecks and urged Sangma to ensure they are removed.

During the meeting, Shah also pointed out that''infiltration is a matter of concern not only in Meghalaya butalso the entire North East and the whole country'', the CMOsaid in its statement.

