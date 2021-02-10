Left Menu

Minor bureaucratic reshuffle in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:57 IST
In a minor reshuffle effected bythe West Bengal government on Wednesday, Md Ghulam Ali Ansari,who was the secretary of the minority affairs and madrasaheducation department, has been made the new commissioner ofMalda division, and Dr PB Salim succeeded him.

Salim will hold the post of minority affairsdepartment secretary as an additional charge and continue aschairman and managing director of West Bengal PowerDevelopment Corporation Ltd.

He will also continue as the OSD at CMO in the rank ofsecretary in-charge of monitoring of programme implementationand grievance cell.

Abhinav Chandra, who was the labour commissioner, hasbeen appointed as the secretary of the public health andengineering department with the additional charge of thedirector of the Asian Development Bank project, a notificationsaid.

Former additional chief electoral officer and ex-officio secretary of the home department Saibal Barman hasbeen moved to the finance ministry as its secretary, and DrVijay Bharti has been named as the commissioner of Burdwandivision.

Bharti was the district magistrate of Birbhum, itsaid.

