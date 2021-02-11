In last 2 days, avg productivity of LS was over 150 pc

In the last two days, the average productivity of the Lower House of Parliament was more than 150 per cent, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday.

There were four days of disruptions and repeated adjournments, but under the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the productivity of the House jumped in the last two days and it sat past midnight till 1 am on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Birla himself held fort till the very end on Tuesday, the timing of the House was extended till midnight and then again till 1 am to accommodate all the members who spoke, the statement said.

On February 8, the productivity of the House reached 142 per cent while on February 9, productivity reached 180 per cent, the secretariat said.

In the last two days, 69 members spoke while 62 members tabled their speeches. Birla has been providing enough time for every Member to speak, it said.

