Left Menu

In last 2 days, avg productivity of LS was over 150 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:09 IST
In last 2 days, avg productivity of LS was over 150 pc

In the last two days, the average productivity of the Lower House of Parliament was more than 150 per cent, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday.

There were four days of disruptions and repeated adjournments, but under the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the productivity of the House jumped in the last two days and it sat past midnight till 1 am on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Birla himself held fort till the very end on Tuesday, the timing of the House was extended till midnight and then again till 1 am to accommodate all the members who spoke, the statement said.

On February 8, the productivity of the House reached 142 per cent while on February 9, productivity reached 180 per cent, the secretariat said.

In the last two days, 69 members spoke while 62 members tabled their speeches. Birla has been providing enough time for every Member to speak, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocker Bruce Springsteen faces DWI charge after 2020 arrest in New Jersey

Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The Boss, whose career ...

Cuban kids ditch soccer for golf during partial lockdown

Inventive young Cubans are taking up miniature golf as soccer, a far more popular sport, is barred during a partial shutdown in the city due to a coronavirus surge. Using wooden boards and other improvised clubs, the masked adolescents putt...

Ukraine formally bans registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine has formally banned registration of Russian-designed vaccines against coronavirus, the government said in a decree published on Wednesday. One of Europes poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind others in starting its vaccinatio...

Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany''s virus lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 governors are largely extending the countrys coronavirus lockdown until March 7 amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.After Merkel met with go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021