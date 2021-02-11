Lebanon's Hariri and France's Macron discuss Lebanese crisis, formation of government

Lebanon's Hariri and France's Macron discuss Lebanese crisis, formation of governmentReuters | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 04:15 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday dined with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the crisis in Lebanon and the difficulties in forming a new government in his country, according to Hariri's Twitter account.
"Presidents Hariri and Macron discussed the internal Lebanese difficulties that hinder the formation of the government and the possible ways to overcome them," Hariri's Twitter feed said, adding that the two men had discussed French efforts to resolve the crisis over a two-hour dinner.
