Left Menu

28 UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

Attackers opened fire on a temporary United Nations base in central Mali on Wednesday in a well-planned assault that wounded 28 peacekeepers from Togo, UN officials said.The United Nations condemned the attack in Mali, which remains the deadliest of the UNs 12 far-flung peacekeeping missions, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.Just so far this year, five peacekeepers have been killed and 46 injured by hostile acts in the violence-plagued West African nation, he said.Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president.

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 11-02-2021 05:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 05:02 IST
28 UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

Attackers opened fire on a temporary United Nations base in central Mali on Wednesday in a well-planned assault that wounded 28 peacekeepers from Togo, UN officials said.

The United Nations condemned the attack in Mali, which remains “the deadliest” of the UN's 12 far-flung peacekeeping missions, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Just so far this year, five peacekeepers have been killed and 46 injured by hostile acts in the violence-plagued West African nation, he said.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president. The power vacuum that resulted ultimately led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists from power in 2013.

But insurgents remain active and extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali since 2015, stoking animosity and violence between ethnic groups in the region. The country has also been plagued by a series of coups, the latest in August that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar.

There have been no claims of responsibility for what the UN mission called Wednesday's “complex” attack using direct and indirect fire against the temporary base in Kerena, near Douentza. But Islamic extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have staged regular attacks on UN peacekeepers and soldiers.

Mahamat Saleh Annadfi, the UN special representative for Mali and head of the peacekeeping mission, “strongly condemns this cowardly attack on the peacekeepers and has ensured that all measures are taken to ensure that the wounded receive appropriate treatment,” mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said. The more than 12,500 UN peacekeepers and nearly 1,700 international police in Mali work in “a very challenging and hostile environment,” Dujarric said in New York, noting that there are not only extremist groups but “a lot of nebulous armed groups.” “I think, given the level, the complexity of the attack that we've seen, this was something that was clearly well planned,” he told reporters.

For several months now, peacekeepers have been carrying out numerous security operations in central Mali to help reduce violence against civilians and to restore calm in areas where community tensions are reported, Dujarric said. They are also working to reduce the threat of improvised explosive devices, an issue in the Douentza region.

The UN spokesman said the key unresolved issue in Mali “is the lack of political progress.'' He said all Malian leaders must join the political discussions and lay down their arms.

''UN peacekeepers are not meant ... to conduct counterterrorism operations on a regular basis,” Dujarric said. “They are peacekeepers. For there to be a peace to keep, we also need political leaders to assume their responsibilities across the board.” “And it bears reminding that the investigation, the prosecution for these attacks, also is the primary responsibility of the government of Mali, and they also need to investigate it,” the UN spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Coach Domenech sacked by Nantes, replaced by Kombouare

Raymond Domenech has been sacked as Nantes coach after six weeks in charge following a string of poor results and has been replaced by Antoine Kombouare, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.FC Nantes announces the arrival of Antoine Kombouar...

28 UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

Attackers opened fire on a temporary United Nations base in central Mali on Wednesday in a well-planned assault that wounded 28 peacekeepers from Togo, UN officials said.The United Nations condemned the attack in Mali, which remains the dea...

EU diplomats say it is up to Brazil to save Mercosur trade deal

The free-trade treaty reached between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur will not get signed if Brazil does not show concrete steps toward reducing deforestation in the Amazon, European ambassadors said on Wednesday.We ...

Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dead at 78 -Washington Post

Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt Jr., the self-described smut peddler who cares, who used his pornography empire and flair for the outrageous to push the limits of free speech, has died at the age of 78, The Washington Post reported o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021