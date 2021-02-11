Left Menu

EU frets over Hungarian radio closure, levy on Polish media

The European Commission expressed concern on Wednesday over media freedom in Hungary and Poland, both under investigation for flouting the rule of law, as Budapest shut an opposition radio station and Warsaw proposed a levy on private media. Hungary's Klubradio, which has been broadcasting for 19 years and whose political and talk show guests often criticise government policies, lost its broadcasting licence on Tuesday and will be forced off the air.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 05:26 IST
EU frets over Hungarian radio closure, levy on Polish media

The European Commission expressed concern on Wednesday over media freedom in Hungary and Poland, both under investigation for flouting the rule of law, as Budapest shut an opposition radio station and Warsaw proposed a levy on private media.

Hungary's Klubradio, which has been broadcasting for 19 years and whose political and talk show guests often criticise government policies, lost its broadcasting licence on Tuesday and will be forced off the air. In Poland, many private media outlets went off the air on Wednesday, running slogans such as "This used to be your favourite programme", in protest against a proposed media advertising tax they say threatens media independence and diversity.

Many privately owned Polish media outlets, which depend on advertising for their financing, are highly critical of the nationalist government, while state-owned media, strongly biased in favour of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, receive regular large injections of cash from the state budget. "We have expressed our concerns about media freedom... in Hungary. The case of Klubradio only aggravates our concerns," Commission spokesman Christian Wigand told a news briefing.

"We are in contact with the Hungarian authorities to ensure that the radio can continue to operate legally," he said, adding that the Commission was checking whether the decision complied with EU law and that it would take action if necessary. In a statement, the U.S. State Department said it was "deeply concerned about declining media pluralism in Hungary" and urged Hungary's government to promote an open media environment.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Klubradio's own management was to blame for its demise "by flagrantly disregarding broadcasting regulations". "BLACK SCREENS"

Poland and Hungary are both under EU investigation for undermining the independence of courts, media and non-governmental organisations. But the EU procedure is slow, and some rulings by the bloc's top court in specific Polish cases are ignored by Warsaw.

Wigand said the EU was also aware of the Polish draft law on private media, saying "we have seen the black screens". "We expect member states to ensure that their fiscal or other policies will not affect their duty to ensure a free, independent and diverse media ecosystem," he said.

Under new rules passed last year, the Commission could suspend payments of EU funds to countries which do not adhere to the rule of law, for instance by not having independent courts, and in this way threaten the security of EU budget spending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Amsterdam ousts London as Europes top share trading hub httpson.ft.com3tP2HaE - KPMGs UK boss...

Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned about an explosion of risk from digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could also help fight crime and reduce inequality. In re...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 169,760 - health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,328 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 169,760.The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher t...

In chilling video, Democrats focus Trump trial on mob's threat to his fellow Republicans

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trumps impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security video on Wednesday showing members of the pro-Trump mob searching the building for his vice president, chantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021