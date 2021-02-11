Tencent says executive held by China linked to 'personal' corruption allegations

Tencent said on Thursday the case of one of its executive held by Chinese authorities is linked to allegations of personal corruption, and is not related to its international messaging to payments WeChat app or domestic Weixin platform. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier a Tencent executive has been held by Chinese authorities as part of a probe into a high-profile corruption case involving one of the country's former top law-enforcement officials.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Zhang Feng has been under investigation by China's anti-graft inspector since last year for alleged unauthorized sharing of personal data collected by Tencent's social-media app WeChat. "We can confirm that case relates to allegations of personal corruption and has no relation to Weixin or WeChat," Tencent said in a statement to Reuters.

