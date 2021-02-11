Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 chairman Mori to meet possible replacement Kawabuchi on Thursday -source

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, will meet the mayor of the Olympics village, Saburo Kawabuchi, on Thursday to ask him about succeeding to the position, a source familiar with the matter said.

Mori has decided to resign over sexist remarks he made earlier this month, said the source and another person familiar with the matter, confirming earlier media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

