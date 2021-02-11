Left activists try to enter Bengal secretariat, held

Around 10-12 activists of CPI(M)-backed DYFI tried to enter state secretariat Nabanna onThursday morning, ahead of the Left's scheduled march but weredetained by police, officials said.

Several Left-wing groups are scheduled to march to thestate secretariat in the afternoon over a host of demands butaround 11 am, some 10-12 activists suddenly tried to enterNabanna, raising slogans, they said.

Their attempt was thwarted by on-duty police personneland they were whisked away in vans to the Shibpur policestation, officials said.

The Left outfits are scheduled to march to Nabanna,demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state, amongothers.

