Kerala sex racket: Prime accused found guilty in one case

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Special court here onThursday found a prime accused guilty in one of the casesregistered against him in connection with the rape and sale ofa minor girl for sex work 25 years ago.

The Additional District Sessions Court will pronouncethe quantum of punishment on Friday.

Suresh, the prime accused, who forced the girl intothe flesh trade, was nabbed by the Crime Branch wing of theKerala police in 2019 from Hyderabad, four years after he wentabsconding during the trial.

Soon after the incident in 1996, Suresh had goneabsconding but surrendered before the court in 2014 followingthe acquittal of other accused in the case that year.

The court had declared him a fugitive in severalcases registered against him in connection with the case.

The girl from Vithura near Thiurvananthapuram wasraped by several people between November 1995 and May 1996.

She was allegedly lured into the trap by a personwith a job offer.

