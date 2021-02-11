Left Menu

HC seeks Delhi govt, police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of farmer on Jan 26 tractor rally

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the AAP government and police on a plea seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of a 25-year-old man who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to the Delhi government, Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and the Chief Medical Officer of District Hospital at Rampur, where the post mortem was carried out.

The court sought their stand on the petition moved by the deceased Navreet Singh's grandfather who has claimed that the victim has suffered gunshot injuries to his head. The court directed the Delhi Police to file a status report with regard to the investigation on or before the next date of hearing on February 26.

