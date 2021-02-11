Left Menu

Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup- Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:33 IST
Britain is "urgently looking" at further measures it can apply to Myanmar under its own sanctions regime, said its foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.

"The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account," Raab said on Twitter, adding that he welcomed steps taken by the United States which "send a strong message to the military regime".

