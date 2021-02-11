2,788 khadi institutions working under KVIC: Gadkari

As many as 2,788 khadi institutions are registered with and working under Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as on date, Parliament was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said these institutions have created cumulative employment for 4.97 lakh persons. ''As on date, 2,788 number of khadi institutions (KIs) are registered with and working under KVIC, including the KIs located in the rural and backward areas of the country,'' he said. In a separate reply, he said as per Udyog Aadhaar Portal, 1,02,32,468 MSMEs are registered since September 2015 to June 30, 2020.

