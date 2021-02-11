DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb 11

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, FEB. 11

** ATHENS - Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet visiting Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud – 1330 GMT. ** MUSCAT - Oman Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi will discuss Oman's role in the Middle East and economic diversification. ** ATHENS - Greece hosts meeting of foreign ministers from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in Athens to help promote peace and friendship in the region - 0900 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino attends an event organized by the ministry of science on the "International Day of Women in the science" - 1530 GMT. ** PARIS - French health minister Olivier Veran (possibly along with Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers) holds presser over latest COVID-19 restrictions, casualties and vaccinations as the Parisians get ready for February school holidays - 1700 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Video conference between EU Council President Michel and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera - 1330 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Presidents of the EU council, the EU Commission and the EU Parliament hold a video conference meeting in Brussels - 1500 GMT.

** DHAKA - At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A. K Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives Abdulla Shahid made an official visit to Bangladesh. (final day) BRUSSELS - Prime Minister of Romania Florin Citu will pay a working visit to Brussels, during which he will have a series of meetings with senior EU officials, including the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. (final day) VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). KUWAIT CITY/ MUSCAT/ DOHA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar. (final day) BRUSSELS - High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine give a press conference in Brussels following the EU-Ukraine Association Council - 1630 GMT. PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to attend a parliamentary hearing on EDF restructuring plans - 0900 GMT. MONROVIA - Liberian finance minister Samuel Tweah outlines plan to help COVID-hit economy - 0900 GMT. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino opens Vocento Euroforum conference at Vocento's headquarters in Madrid - 1100 GMT. LONDON - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove to meet European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic for talks in London.

BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Defence of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder at NATO Headquarters. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani at NATO Headquarters. BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a seminar on the capital market and the country's economic development 2021 – 0200 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver a speech in parliament on her government's strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic – 0800 GMT. VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 12 LONDON – United Kingdom to lead G7 discussion on COVID-19 economic recovery. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 13 N'DJAMENA - French president Emmanuel Macron pays a 4-day visit to Chad. (To Feb. 16) BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 14

CATALONIA, Spain - Catalonia 2021 regional election to be held. PRISTINA - Kosovo holds early parliamentary election. GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 ** N'DJAMENA - G5 Sahel countries and allies hold summit over security in the Sahel region, Leaders of a group of five West African Sahel nations and allies will meet for a summit in the Chadian capital to take stock of the security situation as France prepares to "adjust" the operations of its troops in the region. (to Feb. 16) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. TRIPOLI, Libya - Tripoli municipal election. ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16 SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Informal video conference of economic and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on the EU's bio-defence preparedness program. KRAKOW - President of the European Council, Charles Michel attends meeting of Visegrad Four leaders in Krakow, Poland. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager presents the EU's action plan on synergies between civil, defence and space industries. BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers hold video conference (To Feb 18)

PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka BRUSSELS – EU Informal video conference of European affairs ministers. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 ** BRUSSELS - Video conference of the members of the European Council. (To Feb. 26)

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 26

BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood. - 0800 GMT. ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02 LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 03 BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business seminar - 0530 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 4

LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 09

** BRUSSELS - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, speaks on EU's humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Europe’s Digital Decade: 2030 Digital Targets." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 14 STUTTGART, Germany - Baden Wuerttemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany - The German state of Rhineland Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) holds state elections.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe". NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 18

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 25 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 26 DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31 BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APR. 11

** CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections. ** ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. ** PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. ** BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

