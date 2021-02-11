Left Menu

Plea in HC seeks transfer of charge sheet scrutiny from prosecutors to legal cell of police

A plea was moved on Thursday in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the AAP government to transfer the work of scrutiny of charge sheets from public prosecutors to the legal division of the police.The petition by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association claims that the practice of sending charge sheets for the scrutiny to the public prosecutors PPs is not backed by any law and is in fact against the scheme of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC, 1973.

The petition by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association claims that the practice of sending charge sheets for the scrutiny to the public prosecutors (PPs) is not backed by any law and is in fact against the scheme of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. ''Further, such additional work is being done by the public prosecutors without any remuneration,'' the plea, filed through advocates Kushal Kumar, Aditya Kapoor, Harsh Ahuja and Akash Deep Gupta, said.

The association claims that the issue of remuneration has been raised by it time and again, but the Delhi government has not done anything to resolve the same.

It further said that in 2013, the Delhi government had proposed that instead of providing remuneration, it would be appropriate to create a separate legal cell for the purpose of such work and to provide better assistance to the police officers during the investigation. The Lt Governor had also agreed to the proposal, but till date no action has been taken by the Delhi government to either shift the work of scrutiny of charge sheets or pay the PPs for performing this function, the petition said.

