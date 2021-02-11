U'khand: CM Rawat okays relocation of over 50 families

As Uttarakhand grapples with the effects of an avalanche in its Chamoli district, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday gave his nod to relocate over 50 families living in areas extremely vulnerable to natural disasters in four districts of the state. Rawat cleared the proposal by the Disaster Management Department to relocate and rehabilitate 30 families from Uttarkashi, 13 from Chamoli and four each from Bageshwar and Tehri districts, an official release here said. The families belong to Astal village in Uttarkashi, Faldia and Saned in Chamoli, Malladesh in Bageshwar and Bethan in Tehri district, it said. The chief minister also gave his consent to release the funds required for the purpose, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)