Biden says call with Chinese leader Xi lasted two hours

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:16 IST
Biden says call with Chinese leader Xi lasted two hours
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping for two hours on Wednesday night.

"They're going to, if we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch," Biden told reporters. It was their first telephone call as leaders, with Biden saying a free and open Indo-Pacific was a priority and Xi warning confrontation would be a 'disaster' for both nations.

