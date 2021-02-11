Over 74 lakhs healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 across India

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 74.30 lakh on day 27 of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program. "All states/Union Territories (UTs) except Mizoram and Daman and Diu reported vaccination activity today," stated the press release by the Ministry of Health.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is 74,30,866 (as at 7:00 pm today), as per the provisional report. 1,53,799 sessions have been held so far. 10,743 sessions were held till 7:00 pm today. Of the cumulative coverage, 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers.

4,13,752 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7:00 pm today. Of these, 85,604 were healthcare workers, while the other 3,28,148 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. 47 adverse event following immunizations (AEFIs) have been reported till 7:00 pm on the twenty seventh day of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday. Besides these new cases, 11,764 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period, the Ministry said.

The total count includes 1,42,562 active cases and 1,05,73,372 recoveries. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,55,360 with 108 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

