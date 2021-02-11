Drug smuggler shot at, 10 heroin packets seized along Indo-Pak border

A suspected drug smuggler was shot at when the BSF troops opened fire along the India-Pakistan international border.

Ten packets of heroin were seized from the man, said a Border Security Force official on Thursday.

BSF personnel observed suspicious movement of two persons along the border.

"On being challenged by our own troops, the sound of weapons being cocked was heard," said the official.

Apprehending danger, the BSF troops opened fire in self-defence, resulting in one of the persons getting shot in his left shoulder.

He was apprehended while another managed to escape by taking advantage of poor visibility due to dense fog, said the official.

During the search, the BSF troops seized 10 packets of heroin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)