EU's Sefcovic says committed to making N.Ireland protocol work

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday the bloc was fully committed to protecting peace in Northern Ireland and making the post-Brexit protocol work.

"The EU fully committed to protect peace in NI & make the Protocol work," Sefcovic tweeted on arriving in London for talks with senior British minister Michael Gove.

"Its implementation is a 2-way street," he said, adding that "constructive solution-driven" co-operation was needed.

