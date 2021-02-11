EU's Sefcovic says committed to making N.Ireland protocol work

EU's Sefcovic says committed to making N.Ireland protocol workReuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:27 IST
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday the bloc was fully committed to protecting peace in Northern Ireland and making the post-Brexit protocol work.
"The EU fully committed to protect peace in NI & make the Protocol work," Sefcovic tweeted on arriving in London for talks with senior British minister Michael Gove.
"Its implementation is a 2-way street," he said, adding that "constructive solution-driven" co-operation was needed.
