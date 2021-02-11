Left Menu

Prime Minister's Employment Guarantee Program (PMEGP) provided opportunities to the educated and unemployed youth of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir to establish the manufacturing industry and create employment opportunities for the people of the Valley.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:10 IST
Centre's scheme helping youth establishing business, generating employment in J-K's Pulwama
Muhammad Asgar Bhat, the owner of industrial Unit. (Phot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister's Employment Guarantee Program (PMEGP) provided opportunities to the educated and unemployed youth of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir to establish the manufacturing industry and create employment opportunities for the people of the Valley. One such example is young entrepreneur Muhammad Asgar Bhat from Wahibugh from the district of South Kashmir who has turned adversity in his life into an opportunity to start a unit of shoe, slippers or Chappal making under the centre sponsored scheme.

"PMEGP gave me Rs 25 lakh loan to start my business and I have completed five to six months. Over 20 people work in this unit. I appeal to the people who are unemployed to take benefit of the scheme like me," Muhammad Asgar Bhat, the owner of the Shoe/Slipper manufacturing unit told ANI. Bhat further said that he was grateful to the Centre's scheme which supported him to earn his living.

The UT administration also lent its support in making Muhammad Asgar Bhat business and wants more people to come forward and avail the government's schemes for their welfare. Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC), G M Bhat, said, "Three are three agencies working under PMEGP which a central sponsored scheme, providing to loan for their unemployed youth. The government in its scheme provides 35 per cent of subsidy. At least 742 people got benefits of the scheme."

"We also organise awareness programme and appeal to youth to come and get benefit to the central sponsored scheme," he added. Khadi and Village Industries Commission implemented the centre's scheme -Prime Minister's Employment Guarantee Program (PMEGP) which aims to generate sustainable employment for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Under this program, unemployed educated youth are being provided loans with subsidies to start their own business units and in this regard, many business units have been established in Pulwama. Centre's PMEGP scheme is helping youth in becoming self-reliant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

