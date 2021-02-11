Man held for stealing Rs 20 lakh from bank

A 34-year-old data entry operatorworking at the Vile Parle branch of a nationalised bank herehas been arrested for stealing Rs 20 lakh, police said onThursday.

The accused was identified as Biren BhupendraVakhariya.

In December, the branch manager found that Rs 20 lakhwere missing from the currency chest. A police case was filedlast month.

Police found that CCTV recording of the time whenthe cash was stolen had been removed.

After it was retrieved, Vakhariya was identified asthe culprit, police said.

Rs nine lakh of the stolen cash has been seized fromhis possession, police said, adding that further probe was on.

