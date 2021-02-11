UK's Raab says China ban on BBC World News is unacceptable

UK's Raab says China ban on BBC World News is unacceptableReuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:31 IST
British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Thursday said China's decision to ban the BBC World News channel was unacceptable and damaged China's global standing.
"China's decision to ban BBC World News in mainland China is an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom," Raab said on Twitter.
"China has some of the most severe restrictions on media & internet freedoms across the globe, & this latest step will only damage China's reputation in the eyes of the world."
