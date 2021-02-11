Left Menu

Guj FDCA raids factory producing antibiotic without license

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:38 IST
The Gujarat Food and DrugControl Administration on Thursday raided a factory inGandhinagar district allegedly involved in illegal productionof an antibiotic medicine, and seized tablets worth Rs 63lakh.

The company was planning to export the drug toNigeria, officials claimed.

''The raid was conducted at the company's premises nearHajipur village in Kalol tehsil,'' FDCA commissioner H G Koshiasaid.

''The company was manufacturing Exaclav-625 Co-Amoxiclav Tablet B P for which it did not have any license,''he said, adding that legal proceedings have been startedagainst the owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

