Trump campaign considering Nikki Haley as running mate, Axios reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:40 IST
Trump campaign considering Nikki Haley as running mate, Axios reports

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump's campaign to be his running mate, news site Axios reported on Saturday, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she could help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses, the report said. Haley, the former South Carolina governor and a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, ended her log-shot challenge to Republican presidential frontrunner Trump in March.

She said it was likely Trump - who repeatedly belittled her candidacy - would be the Republican nominee but did not endorse him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

