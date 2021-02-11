Left Menu

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs -sources

Group of Seven finance ministers are likely to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or special drawing rights, at an online meeting on Friday to help low-income countries, sources said. A new issuance is similar to when a central bank prints money as the new SDRs give each IMF member more reserves to draw on in proportion to their shareholding in the Fund.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:53 IST
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs -sources

Group of Seven finance ministers are likely to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or special drawing rights, at an online meeting on Friday to help low-income countries, sources said.

A new issuance is similar to when a central bank prints money as the new SDRs give each IMF member more reserves to draw on in proportion to their shareholding in the Fund. Officials from the United States, the IMF's biggest shareholder, have signalled they are open to a new issuance of $500 billion, sources said - a clear shift in position under the administration of new U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We expect Friday's G7 meeting to take decisions on important initiatives, and for France that is the question of a new allocation of IMF special drawing rights," a French finance ministry source said. A consensus among the G7 rich nations would pave the way for a broader agreement among G20 countries next month, which could in turn set the stage for a formal decision at the IMF's annual spring meeting in April.

Two sources familiar with the matter said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had not clearly stated her views on the matter. A third source said Republicans in the U.S. Congress would "have a field day" with the potential boost in funding for China, Iran and Venezuela. Proponents said it would be difficult for countries facing U.S. sanctions to access the cash, however, as they would have to use banks wary of running afoul of Washington.

Senior Democratic U.S. senators who back an even larger allocation of $2 trillion are lobbying U.S. Treasury officials personally to move forward, including through direct calls, a Senate aide said. "Things are moving in a positive direction," said one aide, adding that Yellen's appointment of David Lipton as a senior adviser could be helpful.

Lipton, the former No. 2 official at the IMF, was a senior Treasury official when the last SDR allocation of $250 billion was approved in 2009, in the throes of the financial crisis. One IMF expert said a $500 billion boost in SDRs would deliver some $14 billion to low-income countries and $60 billion to emerging markets.

While the amounts are relatively low, the boost would have an outsized impact for small, poorer economies and could reassure financial markets at a time when many such countries are teetering on the edge of default. Wealthy countries could also lend extra SDRs to an IMF facility that in turn could lend to low-income countries on easier terms than they would get from financial markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bumble's $14 bln date: Blackstone-backed dating app soars on market debut

Shares of Bumble Inc, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, soared more than 76 in their stock market debut on Thursday, fetching a 14 billion valuation for the operator of the dating app where women make the first move. The companys shares opene...

Soccer-Southampton see off Wolves to reach Cup quarter-finals

Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The victory lifted Southampton after four successive Premier League defeats...

Soccer-Russia to consider vaccinating Euro 2020 staff against COVID-19

Russia is considering whether to vaccinate staff working at European Championship soccer matches in St. Petersburg this year against COVID-19, the head of the local organising committee said on Thursday. St. Petersburg is set to host four m...

2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting

Two bystanders were wounded Thursday after an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire, New Orleans police said.The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021