Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters lose U.S. court bid to delay Japan extradition

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declined to further delay the extradition to Japan of two men charged with helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston declined to put on hold a ruling that cleared the way for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the U.S. State Department approved their extradition.

