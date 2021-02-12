Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters lose U.S. court bid to delay Japan extradition

Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters lose U.S. court bid to delay Japan extraditionReuters | Boston | Updated: 12-02-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 00:34 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declined to further delay the extradition to Japan of two men charged with helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston declined to put on hold a ruling that cleared the way for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the U.S. State Department approved their extradition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boston
- State Department
- U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
- Japan
- U.S.
- Carlos Ghosn
ALSO READ
U.S. needs confirmed ambassador to United Nations if it is to hold China to account -State Department
US in touch with nations like India and Japan on Myanmar: State Department official
Boston Architectural College Announces New Vision and Strategic Plan Highlighting Innovation and Expanding Global Access to Future-Oriented Design Education
U.S. State Department says U.S. "one-China" policy has not changed
We have taken note of comments of the US State Department: MEA on US reaction to farmer protests in India.