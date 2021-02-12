U.S. State Dept says "Havana syndrome" investigation ongoing, is a high priority

A U.S. investigation into attacks that had sickened American diplomats in Havana in 2017 is still underway and remains a high priority, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

Starting in 2017, dozens of staff in Cuba reported symptoms that included hearing loss, ringing in their ears, vertigo, headaches and fatigue, a pattern consistent with mild traumatic brain injury and initially described as the result of “sonic” or health attacks of some sort. Over 40 U.S. government employees were affected by the incidents, which came to be known as the "Havana syndrome."

