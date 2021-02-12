Left Menu

Haitian envoy to U.S. calls for international support to resolve crisis

Haiti's ambassador to the United States on Thursday called for the international community to support talks between President Jovenel Moise's government and the opposition as a constitutional crisis escalates, but rejected calls for Moise to leave office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 03:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 03:53 IST
Haitian envoy to U.S. calls for international support to resolve crisis

Haiti's ambassador to the United States on Thursday called for the international community to support talks between President Jovenel Moise's government and the opposition as a constitutional crisis escalates, but rejected calls for Moise to leave office. Political turmoil has engulfed the volatile Caribbean nation amid a dispute between Moise's administration and the opposition over when the president's term is supposed to end.

Ambassador Bocchit Edmond told reporters he did not think there should be a situation where Moise leaves office before February 2022, when he said his term expires. "I believe the international community, our international partners, should work with us and with the opposition parties to make sure that we come to some kind of dialogue or political agreement, so we can have a better way to move forward," Edmond said.

"We do have a legitimate president. The international community has to support him, accompany him, so we can carry out the electoral process," he added. Haiti's opposition claims Moise should step down as his five-year term in office expired on Feb. 7 following 2015 elections, which were disputed and the result canceled by the electoral council.

Moise rejects those claims, arguing he took power in February 2017 after winning fresh elections in 2016 and has pledged to step down next year. Washington last week appeared to back Moise's timeline, with a State Department spokesperson saying a new leader should replace Moise in February 2022.

Tensions flared over the weekend after Moise alleged there was an attempt to overthrow the government and 23 people were arrested, including a Supreme Court judge and a senior police official. The United States said on Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" about Haiti's fragile institutions, although it stopped short of chastising Moise after his government retired three Supreme Court judges who posed a threat to his leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve N. Ireland protocol issues

Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines.After a meeting between senior British minister ...

Reddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out

Shares of red-hot cannabis firms plunged by more than one-third on Thursday, marking another short-lived squeeze of short sellers by retail investors aiming to benefit from an expected push to decriminalize marijuana under U.S. President Jo...

Soccer-Abraham the hero at both ends as Chelsea edge past Barnsley

Chelsea reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Championship side Barnsley on Thursday settled by a goal from centre forward Tammy Abraham as the Blues notched up their fourth win in five games under new manager Thom...

EU's Sefcovic speaks of constructive post-Brexit meeting with Gove

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called talks with Britains top Brexit minister Michael Gove in London constructive.Set to intensify our joint work on IrelandNorthern Ireland Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021