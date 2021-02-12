Left Menu

Myanmar's military junta remits over 23,000 sentences

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 06:31 IST
Myanmar's military junta has remitted the sentences of more than 23,000 prisoners, announcements in state media from Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday, a public holiday. As announcement said sentences for Myanmar prisoners were being remitted while the country "is establishing a new democractic state with peace, development and discipline to turn the prisoners into certain decent citizens, to please the public and to create the humanitarian and compassionate grounds."

The sentences of 23,314 Myanmar prisoners and 55 foreign prisoners were remitted, the announcements said. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

