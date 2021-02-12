Left Menu

Cuban official asks Biden administration to reconsider sanctions

A top Cuban official said on Thursday that declassified US documents pointing out deficiencies in the response to health issues reported by American diplomats on the island show some of the falsehoods the Trump administration used to impose measures against Cuba.Johana Tablada, deputy director for US affairs at Cubas Foreign Ministry, said the new US government should consider reversing measures imposed by Trump against the island after tensions increased because of the health incidents and other issues.Between late 2016 and May 2018, several US and Canadian diplomats in Havana complained of health problems from an unknown cause.

PTI | Havana | Updated: 12-02-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 07:40 IST
Cuban official asks Biden administration to reconsider sanctions

A top Cuban official said on Thursday that declassified US documents pointing out deficiencies in the response to health issues reported by American diplomats on the island show some of the falsehoods the Trump administration used to impose measures against Cuba.

Johana Tablada, deputy director for US affairs at Cuba's Foreign Ministry, said the new US government should consider reversing measures imposed by Trump against the island after tensions increased because of the health incidents and other issues.

Between late 2016 and May 2018, several US and Canadian diplomats in Havana complained of health problems from an unknown cause. Trump's administration officials suggested that Cuba may have been behind the incidents or allowed alleged sonic attacks against the diplomats, something the island has always denied.

A declassified assessment by the State Department, made public on Wednesday by the nonprofit National Security Archive, indicated there was a poor response to the incidents and a lack of coordination. The report was completed in 2018, but not released publicly, and it's not conclusive about what caused the reported health problems.

The Cuban government is interpreting the document to mean there were no actual attacks against the diplomats. ''If there was no attack, the US consulate in Havana should not be closed, Cuban families should not be prevented from assisting loved ones in Florida and vice versa, bilateral agreements should not be affected,” Tablada said.

Former President Barack Obama's administration eased or lifted sanctions after restoring full diplomatic relations with Cuba in 2015. Trump later reversed many of his predecessor's decisions.

President Joe Biden's government has promised to renew relations with Cuba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Options of ballot paper and EVM should be available for people to vote in Maharashtra: Nana Patole

The debate over the demand for paper ballots in addition to electronic voting machines EVMs in local governing bodies and Assembly polls has continued in Maharashtra as the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government opined differently on t...

Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against British newspaper

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Thursday won a privacy claim in her case against a tabloid newspaper that published a handwritten letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle. Meghan had sued a newspaper publisher Associated Newspape...

'Udyog Manthan' organised to deliberate on ways to enhance productivity, quality in major sectors of Indian industry

The 8-week long Udyog Manthan organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is deliberating on ways to enhance productivity and quality in major sectors of Indian ...

House Democrats conclude their case against Trump during impeachment trial

On the third day of former US President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, House Democrats have concluded presenting their case against him in the Senate trial. We humbly, humbly, ask you to convict President Trump for the crime for which he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021