Radio Television Hong Kong:

* RTHK SUSPEND THE RELAY OF BBC WORLD SERVICE AND BBC NEWS WEEKLY

* RTHK SAYS WILL SUSPEND THE RELAY OF BBC WORLD SERVICE AND BBC NEWS WEEKLY FROM 2300HR, 12 FEBRUARY 2021 Source : https://bit.ly/3qdkkyZ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)