Uttarakhand assembly to meet on March 1 for first session of 2021

The Uttarakhand assembly will meet from March 1 for its first session of this year said an official release on Thursday.

"Honourable Governor, Uttarakhand has summoned the fourth Vidhan sabha of Uttarakhand to meet on 11 am on Monday the first March in Vidhan Sabha Bhavan, Bhararisain, Gairsain, District Chamoli for the first session of the year 2021," read the press note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)